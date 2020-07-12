Coin Lion Price Up 112.2% Over Last Week (LION)

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded 79.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Coin Lion has traded up 112.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Coin Lion token can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and IDEX. Coin Lion has a market capitalization of $305,396.51 and approximately $146.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.44 or 0.01998614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00196912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00074118 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000994 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000196 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00115148 BTC.

Coin Lion’s launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion . The official website for Coin Lion is www.coinlion.com . The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Coin Lion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Lion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin Lion using one of the exchanges listed above.

