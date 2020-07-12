Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (RFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

RFI opened at $12.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.80. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $15.84.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

