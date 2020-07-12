Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (RFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.
RFI opened at $12.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.80. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $15.84.
About Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd
