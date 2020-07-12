Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:LDP)

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.143 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.
Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74.
About Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc
