Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:LDP)

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.143 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74.

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is high current income through investment in preferred and other income securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

