Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

UTF opened at $22.23 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.85.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

