CNX Resources Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 46,983 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,160% compared to the average daily volume of 3,728 put options.

Shares of CNX opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $8.39. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.50. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on CNX Resources from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on CNX Resources from $7.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in CNX Resources by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,973,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,026 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in CNX Resources by 29.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 44,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in CNX Resources by 40.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the first quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

