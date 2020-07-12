CNX Resources Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 49,148 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,210% compared to the average daily volume of 3,751 call options.

NYSE CNX opened at $8.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.55. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNX shares. Tudor Pickering lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on CNX Resources from $7.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

