CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America cut shares of CNH Industrial from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a hold rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.25.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $6.87 on Thursday. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.23%. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 333.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in CNH Industrial by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 41,539 shares during the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

