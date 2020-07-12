CN RESOURCES In/SH SH (OTCMKTS:CNRR) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

CN RESOURCES In/SH SH (OTCMKTS:CNRR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.05. CN RESOURCES In/SH SH shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 600 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

CN Resources Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil in Canada. It owns a 50% working interest in an oil well located in the Redwater area in Alberta. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Toronto, Canada. CN Resources Inc is a subsidiary of Shanghai Yuankai Group Co, Ltd.

