Cleveland-Cliffs Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 43,534 call options on the company. This is an increase of 140% compared to the typical daily volume of 18,139 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 84,272 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 41,368 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,647 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,046 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

