Clams (CLAM) Price Up 752.5% Over Last Week

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Clams has a market capitalization of $8.96 million and approximately $15,865.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Clams has traded 752.5% higher against the US dollar. One Clams coin can now be bought for approximately $2.13 or 0.00022985 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00022146 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013417 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00013028 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006596 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00014262 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005088 BTC.

About Clams

Clams is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,829,210 coins and its circulating supply is 4,203,598 coins. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Clams is clamcoin.org

Buying and Selling Clams

Clams can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clams using one of the exchanges listed above.

