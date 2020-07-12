Civitas 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 12th. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. Civitas has a market cap of $85,717.04 and approximately $10.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00499834 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00032004 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00015921 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017085 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003652 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004343 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000246 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 260.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001939 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,638,559 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

