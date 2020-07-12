Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Receives $32.55 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.32.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CFG traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.18. 4,605,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,966,170. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William P. Hankowsky bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.56 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,637.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles John Koch bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,138.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,165 shares of company stock valued at $307,906 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.