Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.90 Million

Brokerages predict that Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will report sales of $15.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.50 million to $16.30 million. Citizens Community Bancorp reported sales of $15.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $66.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.91 million to $68.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $62.33 million, with estimates ranging from $62.15 million to $62.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI remained flat at $$6.77 during trading on Tuesday. 8,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,990. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.01. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $75.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZWI. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $10,208,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 321,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 17,607 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

