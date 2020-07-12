Citigroup (NYSE:C) Shares Up 6.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)’s share price shot up 6.5% during trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $74.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup traded as high as $52.69 and last traded at $52.65, 27,971,454 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 26,494,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.45.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.6% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $102.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

