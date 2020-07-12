Citigroup (C) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Citigroup (NYSE:C) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Citigroup to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:C opened at $52.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.85.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

