Citigroup (C) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Citigroup (NYSE:C) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Citigroup to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:C opened at $52.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).
