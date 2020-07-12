Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Stock Position Raised by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 10,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB opened at $128.43 on Friday. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chubb from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.76.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,035.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

