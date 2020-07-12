Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Price Down 6.5% After Insider Selling

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) shares fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $47.90 and last traded at $48.55, 6,279,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 72% from the average session volume of 3,643,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.92.

Specifically, insider Stacy Bowman sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $275,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,834,027.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 72,055 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $3,432,700.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 839,027 shares of company stock valued at $40,385,976 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHWY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chewy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.21.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.40.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chewy Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chewy by 377.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after buying an additional 139,296 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Chewy by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 101,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 66,923 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

