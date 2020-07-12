Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives $543.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $553.13.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Nomura Instinet raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.10, for a total value of $3,030,790.50. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $3,030,860.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,186,364.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,538 shares of company stock worth $23,828,889. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $684,423,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,841,000 after buying an additional 1,182,572 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $235,105,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,577,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,138,000 after buying an additional 536,162 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,251,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,767,000 after buying an additional 419,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $7.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $537.92. 789,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,347. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $525.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $549.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

