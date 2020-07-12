Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Raised to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SCHW. Cfra lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America cut Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.63.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $394,630.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $437,618.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $1,805,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 466,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $943,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $42,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

