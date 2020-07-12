Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNTY shares. TheStreet cut Century Casinos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 68,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CNTY traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $3.66. 439,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,716. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.47.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $87.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a negative net margin of 25.39%. Equities analysts predict that Century Casinos will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

