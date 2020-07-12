Castweet (CTT) Market Capitalization Hits $5.22 Million

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 12th. Castweet has a total market cap of $5.22 million and approximately $646,586.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Castweet has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One Castweet token can currently be purchased for about $3.01 or 0.00032573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000166 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00630359 BTC.

Sora (XOR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011134 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00390751 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001161 BTC.

About Castweet

Castweet (CTT) is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,735,929 tokens. Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com

Castweet Token Trading

Castweet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

