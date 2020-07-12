Castle Hits One Day Volume of $4.00 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Castle has a market cap of $15,322.82 and approximately $4.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, Castle has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.74 or 0.00777623 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012735 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00170649 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002730 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000721 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 18,468,780 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

