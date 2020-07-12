CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $172.10

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.10 and traded as high as $174.73. CASIO COMPUTER/ADR shares last traded at $173.29, with a volume of 12 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded CASIO COMPUTER/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded CASIO COMPUTER/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get CASIO COMPUTER/ADR alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.64.

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $562.77 million during the quarter. CASIO COMPUTER/ADR had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 6.28%.

About CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for CASIO COMPUTER/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASIO COMPUTER/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.