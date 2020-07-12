carVertical Trading Down 6.8% This Week (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 12th. In the last seven days, carVertical has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. carVertical has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $15,977.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.17 or 0.01994057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00198214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00072646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000994 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00114985 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical launched on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

