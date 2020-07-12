Carry (CRE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.71 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Carry has a market cap of $11.70 million and $1.71 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Carry has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00045669 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.40 or 0.05017415 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002816 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002708 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00054095 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00033674 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRE) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 6,503,182,617 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,415,134,991 tokens. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.