Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 171 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 14.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 142.2% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Motorola Solutions to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.30.

NYSE:MSI opened at $128.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.66. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.31.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

