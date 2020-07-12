Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.40 million. Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

Carnival stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. Carnival has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.06 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Carnival in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

