Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 352,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,109,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after buying an additional 21,806 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,091,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,073,000 after buying an additional 66,798 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP opened at $119.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $120.30.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 41.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHKP. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set an “inline” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.37.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

