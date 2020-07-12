Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 147,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,980,000 after buying an additional 23,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $107,285,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,407,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $118.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.79 and a 200 day moving average of $125.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.07. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $794.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.99 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VAR. Evercore ISI cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.78.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

