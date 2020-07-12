Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Receives $152.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.38.

CSL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,771,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,272,000 after buying an additional 623,441 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,744,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $343,845,000 after buying an additional 229,922 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,669,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,436,000 after buying an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 963,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $120,702,000 after acquiring an additional 454,606 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 805,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,946,000 after acquiring an additional 73,877 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CSL traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,462. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.36. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $169.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

