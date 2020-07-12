CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Raised to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$4.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$3.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CWX. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, June 15th.

CWX stock opened at C$4.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $344.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.28. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of C$2.73 and a 12 month high of C$5.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.30.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$326.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$309.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.89%. CanWel Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is currently 236.29%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

