Canarc Resource (TSE:CCM) Stock Price Down 7.1% on Insider Selling

Shares of Canarc Resource Corp. (TSE:CCM) fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, 202,120 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 228,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Specifically, Director Bradford Cooke sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total value of C$42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,710,580 shares in the company, valued at C$1,219,481.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 12.37 and a quick ratio of 12.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00.

Canarc Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the New Polaris gold mine project located in north-western British Columbia.

