Canandaigua National Corp Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $119.20 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $130.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.