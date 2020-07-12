Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $330.72

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $330.72 and traded as high as $351.38. Canadian Pacific Railway shares last traded at $351.08, with a volume of 146,533 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CP. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$330.00 to C$384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$359.00 to C$356.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$312.00 to C$347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$335.00 to C$370.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$340.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$342.46.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.79. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$344.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$330.72.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported C$4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.87 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 16.3500007 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.03%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$359.42, for a total value of C$323,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205 shares in the company, valued at C$73,681.10. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$327.81, for a total transaction of C$98,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,245,678.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

