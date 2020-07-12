Canaccord Genuity Boosts Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Price Target to C$2.50

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BU opened at C$1.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.65, a current ratio of 9.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $177.14 million and a P/E ratio of -31.02. Burcon NutraScience has a 52 week low of C$0.60 and a 52 week high of C$2.15.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Burcon NutraScience will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant protein extraction and purification technology of functional and renewable plant proteins in Canada. Its products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a novel pea protein isolate.

