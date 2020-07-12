Camping World Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 13,028 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 190% compared to the typical volume of 4,492 call options.

CWH opened at $30.23 on Friday. Camping World has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 4.09.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. Camping World’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Camping World will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Camping World from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Camping World from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Camping World from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $50,053.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 409,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,395,735.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Brent L. Moody bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 273,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,035.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 41,419 shares of company stock valued at $883,096 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,906,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after acquiring an additional 428,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Camping World by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 423,790 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at $1,721,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Camping World by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 292,899 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Camping World by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 412,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 234,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

