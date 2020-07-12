Camping World Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 13,028 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 190% compared to the typical volume of 4,492 call options.
CWH opened at $30.23 on Friday. Camping World has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 4.09.
Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. Camping World’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Camping World will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Camping World from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Camping World from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Camping World from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.
In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $50,053.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 409,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,395,735.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Brent L. Moody bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 273,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,035.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 41,419 shares of company stock valued at $883,096 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,906,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after acquiring an additional 428,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Camping World by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 423,790 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at $1,721,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Camping World by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 292,899 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Camping World by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 412,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 234,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.53% of the company’s stock.
About Camping World
Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.
