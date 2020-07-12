Campbell Soup (CPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Campbell Soup has raised its dividend payment by an average of 55.6% annually over the last three years. Campbell Soup has a dividend payout ratio of 50.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Campbell Soup to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $50.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average is $48.91. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CPB has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

