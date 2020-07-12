Camden National Co. (CAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on July 31st

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.
Camden National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 200.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Camden National has a dividend payout ratio of 41.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Camden National to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.
Shares of Camden National stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. Camden National has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $48.48. The company has a market cap of $493.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.39.
In other Camden National news, Director Ann W. Bresnahan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.78 per share, with a total value of $277,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,698.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub cut Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.
Camden National Company Profile
Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
