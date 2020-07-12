Camden National Co. (CAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on July 31st

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Camden National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 200.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Camden National has a dividend payout ratio of 41.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Camden National to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. Camden National has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $48.48. The company has a market cap of $493.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.39.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camden National will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Camden National news, Director Ann W. Bresnahan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.78 per share, with a total value of $277,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,698.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub cut Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

