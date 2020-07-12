Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 256,900 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the June 15th total of 271,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Calyxt by 16.4% in the first quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 503,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 70,900 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC lifted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 221,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Calyxt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Calyxt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Calyxt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Shares of CLXT opened at $4.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11. Calyxt has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 9.38 and a quick ratio of 8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.41.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 455.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.78%. The business had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calyxt will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

