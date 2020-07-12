Callisto Network (CLO) Reaches Market Cap of $1.36 Million

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 12th. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $22,979.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, BiteBTC, OOOBTC and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.43 or 0.02581024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00069712 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,601,520,883 coins and its circulating supply is 2,562,448,958 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates, BiteBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.