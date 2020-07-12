Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $386.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COG. CSFB lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of COG stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 100.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

