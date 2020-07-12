BWP Trust (ASX:BWP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.64

BWP Trust (ASX:BWP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.64 and traded as low as $3.40. BWP Trust shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 1,659,215 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. BWP Trust’s payout ratio is 53.98%.

Established and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in 1998, BWP Trust (BWP or the Trust) is a real estate investment trust investing in and managing commercial properties throughout Australia. The majority of the Trust's properties are large format retailing properties, in particular, Bunnings Warehouses, leased to Bunnings Group Limited (Bunnings).

