BTU Protocol (BTU) Hits Market Capitalization of $41.78 Million

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One BTU Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00005025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $41.78 million and $330,564.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a token. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,014,991 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

