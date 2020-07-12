Brookfield Renewable Power Fund (TSE:BRF.PC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.41

Brookfield Renewable Power Fund (TSE:BRF.PC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and traded as high as $14.57. Brookfield Renewable Power Fund shares last traded at $14.21, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.62.

Brookfield Renewable Power Fund Company Profile (TSE:BRF.PC)

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. (Brookfield Renewable), formerly Brookfield Renewable Power Fund, and its affiliates own and operate renewable, primarily hydroelectric power generation facilities. Its hydroelectric generating portfolio includes 170 hydropower facilities and five wind farms, and totals approximately 4,800 megawatts of installed capacity, including projects under construction.

