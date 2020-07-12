Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) PT Raised to $54.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and set a $63.69 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.52.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of BEP stock opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,142.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 153,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 36,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.