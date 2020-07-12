Brokers Offer Predictions for Parsley Energy Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Imperial Capital issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parsley Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, July 9th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra lifted their price target on Parsley Energy from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.91.

PE opened at $10.44 on Friday. Parsley Energy has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 151.11%. The company had revenue of $564.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the first quarter worth $134,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 162.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 198,445 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Parsley Energy by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 81,570 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,466 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 98,406 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

