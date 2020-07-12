Brokerages Set Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target at $142.54

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.54.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, May 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $137.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.68. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $146.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zoetis will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $150,251.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,984.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $1,378,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,082. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

