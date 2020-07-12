Brokerages Set Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) PT at GBX 975

Shares of Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 975 ($12.00).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 875 ($10.77) to GBX 775 ($9.54) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 900 ($11.08) to GBX 745 ($9.17) in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 980 ($12.06) to GBX 930 ($11.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

In related news, insider Graham Clemett sold 5,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 682 ($8.39), for a total value of £39,535.54 ($48,653.14).

Shares of WKP stock traded up GBX 10.50 ($0.13) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 621 ($7.64). 132,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,295. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 698.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 912.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.64. Workspace Group has a 12 month low of GBX 420.88 ($5.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,317 ($16.21).

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 44.60 ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 44.50 ($0.55) by GBX 0.10 ($0.00). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workspace Group will post 4768.9047889 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a GBX 24.49 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $11.67. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.68%.

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

