Brokerages Set Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) PT at $48.25

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.54.

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of WBA opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average of $47.13. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

