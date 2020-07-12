Brokerages Set Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) PT at $23.50

Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Trinseo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Trinseo from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $21.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.75. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.14.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. Trinseo had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $853.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trinseo will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 51.12%.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $256,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Trinseo by 281.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Trinseo by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Trinseo by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

